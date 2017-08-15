Clear the Shelters: Dozens of pets looking for homes in Pasco County

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — News Channel 8 is on your side trying to find shelter animals forever homes. We are just one of nearly 700 stations taking part in a nationwide pet adoption drive called Clear the Shelters.

On Tuesday, we got an up close look at pets available for adoption in Pasco County.

Row after row, there’s dogs chomping at the bit to be adopted.

“They’re looking for a home and a lot of them bark to get your attention so you go over there and they’ll do anything they can, really to get you to come over and pay attention to them. It’s sad,” said Andrea Ciesluk, education coordinator.

Even sadder — Pasco County Animal Services is over capacity by at least fifty animals.

“I hate to say it but there is only so much space. We have dogs sitting in crates waiting for cages to open up. We have so many animals that have been here for so long, just waiting for a home,” said Ciesluk.

That’s the case for Emma. She’s been in for almost a year.

“She really wants a home. She’s a volunteer favorite, she’s a staff favorite, she just loves to be loved. She loves to play.”

And then there’s Nora, who was rescued from a hoarding case.

“She’s been with us for about a year. She’s become social. She loves our volunteers. She’ll let you pet her. She’s an awesome dog that needs a special adopter and she needs someone who can help her and work with her.”

There are hundreds of other big brown eyes and furry faces just desperately wanting a home.

“These dogs should be home with families. These cats should be home with families. Every day you come in and hopeful eyes are staring at you and you feel so bad.”

There’s plenty to choose from and plenty you can do to help. The shelter is also offering training for your new pet at a discounted price.

“We want to give you the tools you need to make sure that the cat or dog stays in your family and it’s a smooth transition, as smooth as we can make it.”

Wednesday through Saturday, Pasco County Animal Services will waive adoption fees.

There are 27 shelters locally who are offering no-cost or reduced-fee adoptions for our Clear the Shelters event:

Highlands Co. Sheriff’s Animal Services – 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd, Spring Hill

Friends of Strays – 2911 47th Avenue North – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sebring Angles, Inc – 4200 Sebring Parkway, Sebring

Humane Society of Highlands County – 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd, Sebring

Pinellas Co. Animal Services – 12450 Ulmerton Road, Largo – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

C.A.R.E. Animal Shelter – 1528 27th Street S.E., Ruskin – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Humane Society of Manatee County – 2515 14th Street W., Bradenton – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pet Pal Animal Shelter – 405 22nd Street S, St. Petersburg – 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue – 8437 Cooper Creek Blvd, Bradenton – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Barking Out Loud Rescue, Inc – 300 N Lake Drive, Lorida

Pasco Co. Animal Services – 19640 Dogpatch Lane, Land O’Lakes – noon to 6:30 p.m.

Royal Pet Rescue – 1097 Tarpon Ave., Sarasota – Appointment Only

Humane Society of the Nature Coast – 7200 Mobley Road, Brooksville – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hernando Co. SPCA -5718 21st Ave. W, Bradenton – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bishop Animal Shelter S.P.C.A. – 5718 21st Ave. West, Bradenton – 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Humane Society of Pinellas – 3040 FL-590, Clearwater – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Humane Society of Tampa Bay – 3607 N Armenia Ave., Tampa – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Suncoast Animal League – 1030 Pennsylvania Ave., Palm Harbor – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TampaBay Cat Alliance Inc. – 12232 Little Road, Hudson – noon – 5 p.m.

Pet Resource Center – 440 N Falkenburg Road, Tampa – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SPCA Florida – 5850 Brannen Road S, Lakeland – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Francis Animal Resuce of Venice, Inc. – 1925 S Tamiami Trail, Venice – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Manatee Co. Animal Services – 305 25th Street W, Palmetto – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fluff Animal Rescue – 11399 81st Place, Seminole – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Florida English Bulldog Rescue – Odessa – Appointment only

Pug Rescue of Florida – Windermere, 888-255-4971

Paw Warriors, Inc. – 355 Spring Time Street, Spring Hill – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

