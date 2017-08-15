Child unaccounted for after St. Pete school bus driver made kids get off bus

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are searching for one child who may be missing after a school bus driver made up to 39 kids get off her school bus on Tuesday morning after she pulled over 10 blocks away from the school.

A St. Petersburg Police Department spokesperson said there were potentially 39 kids on a bus headed to Lealman Innovation Academy which is located at 4900 28th St.

At 7:45 a.m., the bus driver pulled over at 39th Avenue North and 28th Street and asked all of the students to get off the bus.

When police and the school found out about the incident, not all of the students on the bus had been accounted for.

Since then, all but one student has been accounted for. Police are headed to that child’s home to see if he or she is there.

The SPPD spokesperson said that some of the students walked to the school.

Police are interviewing the school bus driver to find out why she made the kids get off the bus.

The school bus driver’s normal routine is to take the students to the school and drop them off.

Lealman Innovation Academy is in the Pinellas County Schools system. Kids in 6th through 12th grade attend the school.

Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this story.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES