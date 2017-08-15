Catapult Academy in Hillsborough closes abruptly days into new school year

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Just days into the new school year, a Hillsborough County educational center suddenly shut down on Tuesday.

To make matters worse, parents say they’re now getting the runaround when it comes to getting answers from Catapult Academy.

One of these parents is Lizette Ipina. Her daughter is only about five credits shy of getting her high school diploma. She says her frustrations are pushing her to the limit and she’s upset.

“Because, it’s like, ‘okay, we’re closed. It’s your problem now, you deal with it,'” Ipina said.

“I’m getting the run around…so, all I can do is keep calling, keep trying, keep nagging.”

Ipina tells News Channel 8 she got the message on a piece of paper.

“My daughter’s school just closed and I just got a letter with no instructions,” she said.

She can’t figure out why no one from Catapult contacted her directly, just like they did only days ago.

“The same way ya’ll contacted us the day before school, the same way you emailed us online, they have the information. Why didn’t somebody reach out to us?” Ipina questioned.

Catapult Academy is part of the Hillsborough County School system and the district had this to say about the closure: “The contract with Catapult Academy expired on June 30. We have reviewed data with regard to student success and the outcomes are not where we believe they should be for students.”

The school district insists Catapult students are a priority, as it’s now working with those students to find placement for them in other programs.

Parents of Catapult students should contact the school board to make an appointment to determine what best meets their individual needs.

