Back to School Organizational Hacks

It’s back to school time and time to get back to the dreaded schedule. Mom blogger Janie Porter from ShejustGlows.com is here with some simple hacks for making those mornings and afternoons smooth.

Start your routine a week early (go to bed on time, get up early, even make lunches the night before to get into the flow, I recommend making all 5 days of lunches on Sunday night, saves at least an hour during the week!) Pick out outfits once a week on Sunday, even down to the socks and shoes! When kids get home, let them have a snack and start homework right away. Have a “homework helper” bin handy with pencils, erasers and items they’ll need. I also like to have a “special snacks” bin with treats they love to incentivize them to finish that homework! Have bins in garage with shoes and socks. Easy in, easy out. And keep all socks the same to keep kid drama to a minimum! Expect that your kids will be tired those first few weeks! (keep afternoon/weekend activities to a minimum)