138 sea turtle babies make it to Mediterranean Sea

PATARA, Turkey (WFLA/NBC) – It’s that time of the year when baby sea turtles hatch and crawl from the beach to the sea.
Turkish biologists supervised eleven miles of a beach which contains important nesting grounds for loggerhead turtles.
Early Monday morning, 138 babies reached the Mediterranean Sea.
The beach is so important to the turtles, people are only allowed to use it from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The biologists believed 2,000 hatchlings will reach the sea of 6,800 eggs.
Only four babies are expected to reach maturity and lay eggs of their own.
