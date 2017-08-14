WWE: Pro wrestler Ric Flair out of surgery and resting

By Published:
Wrestler Ric Flair attends the 25th Anniversary of WrestleMania press conference at the Hard Rock Cafe, Tuesday, March 31, 2009, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

ATLANTA (AP) — World Wrestling Entertainment says pro wrestling legend Ric Flair is out of surgery and resting after being hospitalized.

The statement Monday did not give details about the nature of the surgery.

A representative for the showman known as “Nature Boy” says the 68-year-old wrestler was admitted to the hospital for routine monitoring. Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent asked on Twitter Monday for “prayers & positive energy” because Flair has “tough medical issues.”

Former pro wrestler Mick Foley and wrestling executive Eric Bischoff are among numerous wrestlers wishing Flair well on Twitter.

Known for his flamboyant outfits and “Woooo!” catchphrase, Flair made his professional debut in 1972 and was inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2008.

