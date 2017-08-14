Wrestling legend Ric Flair in hospital, rep asks for prayers

(WFLA) – Wresting Hall of Famer Ric Flair remained hospitalized Monday as his representative made a public plea for prayers.

Over the weekend, Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that the WWE champion had been admitted to a hospital for heart-related issues.

Late Sunday night, Flair’s representative, Melinda Morris Zanoni with Legacy Talent, asked for prayers and positive energy for the wrestler.

“Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues,” she said.

On Saturday, she tweeted that the wrestler was in the hospital.

“Yes,Ric in hosp 4routine monitoring.No reason2panic.Yes,many thx2his fiancé&hospstaff.No excuses Ric wld want u2go out 2nite NaturBoy style!”

Flair, age 68, gained fame as a big time wrestler in the late 1970s along with several other wrestlers such as Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant and ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage. Flair was especially popular for his antics.

Flair was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008 and retired after a 36-year career. According to his website, Ric Flair’s robe, his trunks, and the boots he wore at Wrestlemania XXIV, are all on exhibit at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington DC.

