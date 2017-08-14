Who vandalized Confederate memorial in Seffner?

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives are asking for help finding the person who vandalized a Confederate Memorial at a park in Seffner.
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies say it happened at the Confederate Memorial Park located at 10418 U.S. Highway 92 East.
The park is private and is known for the large Confederate flag that can be seen from the interstate.
The sheriff’s office says a passerby called 911 to report the vandalism.
Deputies responded to the park at 11 a.m. on Sunday and discovered red paint had been thrown on all of the columns on the memorial and derogatory comments had been written in paint.
There were also drops of paint on the ground throughout the memorial.
Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200. Anyone with any information regarding the identity and whereabouts of this suspect and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com.
