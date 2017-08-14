Video of rare white moose goes viral

VARMLAND, Sweden (WFLA/CNN) – Video of a rare white moose in Sweden is going viral.
The moose was seen taking a dip in a stream last week. The BBC said there are only about 100 white moose in the country.
According to the BBC, “The moose aren’t albino, but grow white fur from a genetic mutation.”
Albino animals are pure white with pink or red eyes.
Last week, we introduced you to “Pinky,” a pink dolphin that some think may be albino.
Pinky has been spotted in Louisiana for several years. Read more about Pinky here.
