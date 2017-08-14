WATCH: Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis as ‘thugs’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is saying that “racism is evil” as he condemns the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as “criminals and thugs.”
He is speaking in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House after meeting with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI director Christopher Wray about the race-fueled violence Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Trump has come under fire for his comments Saturday that “many sides” are to blame for the violence. In those remarks, he did not single out white supremacists or any other hate group, even as Republican lawmakers and others in his White House did condemn them by name.
