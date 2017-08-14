Tropical Storm Gert strengthens in the Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI (AP) – Tropical Storm Gert continues to strengthen in the Atlantic Ocean, with swells expected to soon begin affecting portions of the U.S. East Coast.
The National Hurricane Center said Gert was centered about 455 miles (735 kilometers) west-southwest of Bermuda Monday evening and had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph). It is moving north at 8 mph (13 kph).
Gert is expected to become a hurricane Monday night.
A gradual turn toward the northeast with an increase in forward speed is forecast for Tuesday night.
Swells generated by Gert will begin to affect portions of Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast – from North Carolina to New York – over the next couple of days.
The Hurricane Center says these swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
