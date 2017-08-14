8th home condemned near massive Land O’ Lakes sinkhole

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — Another home near the site of last month’s massive sinkhole in Land O’ Lakes has met criteria for demolition.

On Monday, Pasco County officials announced a home on Canal Place was condemned Friday. It’s the same home that 8 On Your Side told you about last week, when the family who lived there said they were worried their home had not yet been condemned.

The family moved out voluntarily at the time.

There are now eight homes total near the site of the sinkhole that have met criteria for demolition, including the two homes that were originally swallowed and destroyed.

Crews cleaning up around the sinkhole ended debris and water removal on Sunday. The demobilization phase began Monday.

During debris removal, crews dumped 758 dump trucks of uncrushed lime rock into the sinkhole.

The University of South Florida will continue data collection and surveying throughout the week as needed.

