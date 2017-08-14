Tampa babysitting classes can help prepare teens

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you think your teen may be ready for their first babysitting job, but you want them to have some guidelines — there’s a class for that in Tampa Bay.
St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital offers Safe Sitter classes. According to the Baycare website, the next one is in September.
For more information on this class, you can click here.
Pediatric Wellness and Safety Expert Deborah Sickmon, explains why this class is helpful on WTTA Great 38.
