Sarasota couple charged in connection with carfentanil delivery, drugs found in electrical outlet

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people in Sarasota are facing charges after carfentanil was delivered to a home over the weekend.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office detectives were contacted by the Department of Homeland Security about a package believed to contain fentanyl being shipped internationally to an address in Sarasota.
The package was intercepted and taken for forensic testing, where a clear bag containing a white, powdery substance tested positive for carfentanil.
The package was delivered to an address in the 4000 block of Proctor Road.
Michael Bennett, 39, and Trisha Steffes, 36, took the package inside while detectives watched.
A search warrant was served minutes later.
Bennett and Steffes admitted to knowing the package contained carfentanil.
More than seven grams of fentanyl were found in a false electrical outlet in the home, as well as other drugs and paraphernalia.
Bennett and Steffes are charged with delivery of carfentanil, possession for fentanyl with intent and possession of paraphernalia.
Both were released over the weekend on bond.
