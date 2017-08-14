Police remind drivers to be safe as school begins in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — As students head back to school in Sarasota, the police department wants to remind everyone, you are now sharing the road with students.

Students are out there on buses, teens may be driving to school, and many students walk or ride bikes.

The Sarasota Police Department has been using social media to remind people of the traffic laws now that school is back in session.

In Sarasota, all school zones are 15 mph and police warn if you don’t follow the law it will cost you.

“For example, if you are caught speeding in a school zone your fine can vary from anywhere from $150 to $460, depending on how fast you were going and if you decide to go to traffic school or not. Again, it is all about the safety of our kids and our community,” said Genevieve Judge, Sarasota Police Department.

