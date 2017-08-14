Police: Girl, 8, killed as car plows into French pizzeria

PARIS (AP) — French police say an 8-year-old girl was killed and at least five people were injured when a driver slammed his car into the sidewalk cafe of a pizza restaurant in a small town east of Paris.
An official with the national gendarme service said the driver was arrested soon after the incident Monday night in the town of Sept-Sorts.
The official said it is unclear whether the act was deliberate. The official was not authorized to be publicly named according to police policy.
An Algerian man drove his car into a group of French soldiers last week, and a truck attack in the French city of Nice left 86 people dead a little more than a year ago. Several other countries have seen cars used as weapons in recent years.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Deputies: Pasco high school senior threatened to kill former teacher
- Doctors call Florida airport worker hit by lightning a ‘miracle’
- Wrestling legend Ric Flair in hospital, rep asks for prayers
- WATCH: Hillsborough deputies want your help identifying jewelry store thief
- Who vandalized Confederate memorial in Seffner?
- 2 new schools open in Pasco today, school boundaries rezoned
- First day of school for Sarasota Co. superintendent
- Bail denied for suspect in Virginia rally death
- SUV carrying gas grill explodes in Orlando when passenger lights cigarette
- Family’s dog shot, killed by HCSO deputy
- Willie Nelson cuts show short, cites Utah’s high altitude
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.