Plastic Bag Mats for the Homeless

Volunteer Polk has come up with a new idea to keep the homeless warm this season and they’re asking for your helping hands.Crocheting plastic bag together to make a heavy, water-proof mat is the new initiative to comfort those who may be homeless in Polk County. The program kicked off in Bartow where the team of volunteers is asking for all the plastic bags they can get their hands on. Each mat takes about 700 plastic bags. And although it may not sound comfortable or beautiful, it’s actually both.