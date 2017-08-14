PHOTOS: Hillsborough deputies want your help identifying jewelry store thief

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a burglar who smashed a brick paver through the front glass door of a local jewelry store.
Detectives say it happened at 3:02 a.m. on Monday at the Safas Jewelry store located at 8492 West Hillsborough Avenue.
Once the thief made it inside, he smashed a display case and took jewelry that was inside.
A surveillance camera recorded photos of the thief.
Investigators provided this description of the suspect:
- Male
- About 5’8″ – 5’10” tall
- Thin build
- Suspect was wearing a long sleeve shirt, athletic style pants, black shoes and black gloves
Anyone with any information reference the suspect is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or anyone with any information regarding the identity and whereabouts of this suspect and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com .
