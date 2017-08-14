PHOTOS: Hillsborough deputies want your help identifying jewelry store thief

By Published:
Surveillance image from Safas Jewelry.
Surveillance images from Safas Jewelry.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a burglar who smashed a brick paver through the front glass door of a local jewelry store.

Detectives say it happened at 3:02 a.m. on Monday at the Safas Jewelry store located at 8492 West Hillsborough Avenue.

Once the thief made it inside, he smashed a display case and took jewelry that was inside.

A surveillance camera recorded photos of the thief.

Investigators provided this description of the suspect:

  • Male
  • About 5’8″ – 5’10” tall
  • Thin build
  • Suspect was wearing a long sleeve shirt, athletic style pants, black shoes and black gloves

Anyone with any information reference the suspect is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or anyone with any information regarding the identity and whereabouts of this suspect and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com .

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s