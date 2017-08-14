PHOTOS: Back to school kicks off for Pasco, Sarasota and Hernando Counties

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s the first full week of back to school and we want to share some of our favorite photos from your family’s collection.

It’s the first day of school for students in Pasco, Sarasota and Hernando Counties.

Some are a little nervous to be starting school, so some siblings are sticking together today and others are riding solo.

Hopefully, everyone is getting a good breakfast in this morning with some chocolate milk mustaches.

Thanks so much for sharing your family moments with us, you can see more of them below.

Back to school kicks off for Pasco, Sarasota and Hernando Counties

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s