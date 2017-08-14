PHOTOS: Back to school kicks off for Pasco, Sarasota and Hernando Counties

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s the first full week of back to school and we want to share some of our favorite photos from your family’s collection.
It’s the first day of school for students in Pasco, Sarasota and Hernando Counties.
Some are a little nervous to be starting school, so some siblings are sticking together today and others are riding solo.
Hopefully, everyone is getting a good breakfast in this morning with some chocolate milk mustaches.
Thanks so much for sharing your family moments with us, you can see more of them below.
Back to school kicks off for Pasco, Sarasota and Hernando Counties
