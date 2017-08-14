Man gets 6 years for firing gun while taking selfie in Tampa strip club restroom

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man has been sentenced to six years and five months in prison for accidentally shooting a gun while taking a selfie in a strip club restroom.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa announced 34-year-old Rorn Sorn’s sentencing Monday. The Asian Pride Gang member pleaded guilty in April to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
Court documents say Sorn was at Club Lust in St. Petersburg in December when his gun discharged. The bullet went through the mirror and into the adjacent women’s restroom. No injuries were reported.
A security guard approached Sorn as he was leaving, and Sorn reportedly told the guard that it was an accident and that he “was just trying to take a selfie.” Police responded, and officers found a handgun, ammunition and drugs on Sorn.
Sorn has prior felony convictions for burglary and attempted first-degree murder.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- 8th home condemned near massive Land O’ Lakes sinkhole
- Deputies: Pasco Co. senior threatened to kill former teacher, arrested night before new school year
- Police: ‘Alice Wonderland’ says hookah-smoking caterpillar told him to vandalize Florida construction site
- WATCH: Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis as ‘thugs’
- Doctors call RSW airport worker hit by lightning a ‘miracle’
- Family’s dog shot, killed by HCSO deputy
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.