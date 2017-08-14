Man arrested for taking inappropriate photos of woman at Palm Harbor Starbucks

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested for taking several inappropriate photos while looking up a woman’s skirt without her consent on Monday.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a Starbucks on Tampa Road after a store employee reported a man taking photos of a woman under a table.

Deputies identified Justin Buck, 48, at the store.

Buck admitted he took several photos of the 21-year-old victim, looking up her skirt without consent.

Buck admitted he found the victim attractive and noticed she was wearing a skirt.

He told deputies he sat across from her at a table and took three pictures up her skirt.

He told deputies the first photos were too dark, so he turned on the flash and took two more.

Deputies said the employee noticed what he was doing and called police.

Deputies searched Buck’s iPad. He is suspected of similar incidents at other Starbucks locations and more charges are pending.

Buck is charged with one count of video voyeurism.

He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

