Lake Wales man accused of trying to molest child thanks detectives for arresting him

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lake Wales man is facing charges after police say he recently tried to molest a 10-year-old girl.

The Lake Wales Police Department started investigating 53-year-old Michael Holt on Thursday, and arrested him on Friday at his home on South 9th Street.

According to detectives, Holt tried to get the girl to touch his penis while he was nude. The man later admitted that he tried to get her to do it while he masturbated, and said it happened on one other occasion.

The child refused and eventually left.

After his arrest, Holt said he was ashamed of what he did and called it “stupid.” He also told police he had a problem and was glad detectives arrested him.

Holt is facing two counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition and was taken to the Polk County Jail.

Detectives are currently trying to figure out if there are any other possible victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jonathan Fletcher at 678-4223 ext. 590.

