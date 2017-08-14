Jury sides with Taylor Swift in groping lawsuit

By Published:
A sign in support of pop singer Taylor Swift borrowing a line from one of her songs is spelled out in the windows of an office across the street from the federal courthouse in which the civil trial involving Swift is going on in federal court Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Denver. While the judge has cleared the pop singer, her mother, Andrea, and the singer’s radio liaison are still facing allegations that they set out to have a radio host fired for allegedly groping Swift at a photo op before a concert in Denver in 2013. The eight-person jury is expected to decide on that case as well as consider the assault allegation leveled by the singer. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Taylor Swift has won long-awaited vindication after a jury decided that a radio host groped her during a pre-concert photo op four years ago.

After a weeklong trial over dueling lawsuits, jurors determined Monday that fired Denver DJ David Mueller assaulted the pop star by grabbing her backside during a backstage meet-and-greet.

The six-woman, two-man jury also found that Swift’s mother and radio liaison were within their rights to contact Mueller’s bosses.

Mueller sued the Swifts and their radio handler, Frank Bell, seeking up to $3 million for his ruined career.

Just before closing arguments, the judge dismissed Taylor Swift from Mueller’s lawsuit and drastically reduced the amount Mueller could collect.

The singer-songwriter said in her countersuit that she wanted a symbolic $1 and the chance to stand up for other women.

