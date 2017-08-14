How to know if your kid needs an asthma tune-up

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There are 6.2 million children who have asthma in the U.S. and back to school is the time to look out for it.

As school begins, doctors tell WFLA News Channel 8 and WTTA Great 38 parents and students need to think about updating their asthma management plan.

When you have asthma, it’s always a good idea to visit your doctor at least twice a year for a tune-up.

Dr. Richard Lockey, with the Allergy & Asthma Network, explains on WTTA Great 38 the importance of seeing a specialist.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD