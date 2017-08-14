Girl injured, mother killed on Selmon Expressway in 2008 speaks on latest tragedy

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It was a tragedy that shocked the Tampa Bay area years before last week’s triple-fatal crash on the Selmon Expressway.

Summer Moll, four-years-old at the time, was left with two broken arms, legs, pelvis, eyeball socket and a cracked skull, after a drunk driver slammed into the car she was riding in with her mother.

Her mother was killed in the accident.

Last week’s tragedy brought back clouded memories for Moll, who says she misses her mother every day.

Jenn Holloway has much more on this story in the video above.

