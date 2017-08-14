First day of school for Sarasota Co. superintendent

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Students in Sarasota are heading back to the classroom on Monday. As the 2017-2018 school year kicks off it is not only the first day of school for students. It is also the first, first day of school for the superintendent

“I started back in March, so I’ve got my feet wet a little bit, but it is my first, first day of school. So I will be like those kindergarten kids, I will be a little nervous,” Todd Bowden, Sarasota Superintendent.

Sarasota County Public Schools is one of only two districts in the state to have an “A” rating every year the Department of Education has been keeping track.

8 on Your Side was about to obtain the break down for the district.

In Sarasota, 42 schools maintained an A or B rating.

Alta Vista Elementary School, a Title 1 school, rose from a C to an A as did Sky Academy, a charter school.

Sarasota County had seven C-rated schools, one D-rated school and no F-rated schools.

Ten Sarasota schools increased their rating from a B to an A school or a C to a B.

Two Sarasota schools decreased from an A to a B rating, two decreased from a B to a C and one decreased from a C to a D.

See how all the schools in the district performed according to the historical data from 1999-2017.

Also, this year Sarasota County has five new principals. Superintedent Bowden says this will help the district grow even more.

“It is always great to get outside eyes, even in a high-performing school you ca fall into certain routines. You sort of know what works, but sometimes you don’t examine all of your practices. I’ve never seen an organization that you can’t fine tune, so hopefully with a new set of eyes they will see new opportunities to serve kids,” said Bowdent.

Also now for parents, there will be in app that can help you track everything from your child’s lunch balance, schedule and their attendance.

Here’s how to get the app

