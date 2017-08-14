Donaldson homers, Tepesch wins as Blue Jays beat Rays 2-1

TORONTO (AP) – Josh Donaldson homered for the second consecutive game, Nick Tepesch won for the first time in almost three years and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the slumping Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Monday night.
The last-place Blue Jays have won 10 of 14 at home.
Wilson Ramos homered to provide the only run for the offense-starved Rays, who lost their fourth straight. Tampa Bay arrived in Toronto on the heels of a 2-7 homestand in which they totaled 11 runs and were shut out five times during an eight-game span.
Tepesch (1-2) had not won since Sept. 16, 2014, when he beat Oakland while pitching for Texas. The right-hander allowed one run and four hits, giving way to Aaron Loup after the first two batters reached safely in the seventh inning.
