Doctors call RSW airport worker hit by lightning a ‘miracle’

TAMPA (WFLA) – Doctors are calling him a miracle. They can’t explain how Austin Dunn, 21, survived being struck by lightning while working at the Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers last month.

You can see the bolt strike the tail of a Sun Country Airlines plane last month and that’s when Austin Dunn walked underneath the nose of the aircraft. The lightning hit and he got thrown backward from the jolt.

”He tells us when he was laying there after being struck, that he couldn’t feel anything from the neck down and struggled to stay awake. He said he was kept awake by his ‘Poppy’ Mike Dunn until help arrived. His Poppy passed away 10 months ago from cancer,” his father said.

Dunn was taken to Tampa General Hospital Burn Unit ICU. He suffered third-degree burns all over his body. He has since been released.

“Austin is suffering from skin grafting and nerve damage in his heart and brain. A hole in his foot, exit wound, and the nightmares, we need to work on now,” his father said.

Dunn is at the beginning of a long recovery. He will get to keep his right hand where there was an exit would. He will undergo a log of physical therapy.

His family said he needs as much support as he can get. Their updates on Facebook keep friends in the loop.

“We want to thank the thousands of texts, emails and messages sent from friends, family and strangers, even people actually on that flight. So many prayer chains, and even the GoFundMe set up for him.  Without your prayers we are not sure he would be here. Please continue to pray for his recovery.  Doctors tell us he is nothing short of a ‘Miracle,’ we believe that ‘Miracle’ was all of your prayers!” his father said.

