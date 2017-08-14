Distraught widow gets answers about husband’s unmarked crypt after Better Call Behnken investigation

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) — Rosalie Florio wants respect for her husband, Anthony Florio.

He served in the US Navy and passed away four years ago. His crypt is still without the bronze marker his wife bought him.

Rosalie has been ill and has dementia. In late July, her sister took her to Skyway Memorial Gardens in Palmetto for the first time since Anthony’s death. She was surprised and saddened to find his crypt was unmarked. Her sister, Kathleen Owens, took her to the cemetery office to get answers.

“I said, ‘We took care of it, you took our money, you deposited our money and everything but no marker.’ I said, ‘Why is this?'” she said.

Owens said office staff told her they would get to the bottom of this and call them. That didn’t happen, and Rosalie remained distraught.

They called 8 On Your Side for answers.

Eric Cahill, the general manager for Skyway Memorial Gardens, said he was not aware of this situation. He checked records and assured 8 On Your Side that the marker was ordered weeks ago, when the sisters stopped in. It should not have taken that long, he said, noting that the cemetery also relies on families to check in with them on the status of markers.

“It’s possible it was an oversight,” Cahill said. “But we’ve got everything documented, and her order form is in and set, and the bronze company is making this as we speak.”

He said there was no clear explanation, but there have been many staffing changes in four years. He also did not work at the funeral home when Anthony Florio passed away.

Cahill apologized and said his staff made calls while 8 On Your Side was in the office. They put a rush on the marker, and it should now be up by the end of this month.

