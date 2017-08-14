Deputies: Pasco Co. senior threatened to kill former teacher, arrested night before new school year

Published:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A senior in the Pasco County school district has been arrested for threatening to kill a former teacher, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 18-year-old Desiree Zio late Sunday night, hours before Pasco County students were set to go back for their first day of school.

According to investigators, Zio posted on Facebook that she was going to kill her former teacher at River Ridge High School. Zio is currently a senior at Marchman Technical College.

During an interview, Zio admitted to posting the statement on Facebook. Deputies say she intended to find the teacher at her home or at the school with the intent to stab her with a knife.

Zio is charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury.

