Alex Rodriguez kicks off real estate conference in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Former major league baseball player Alex Rodriguez knows a lot about home runs. It turns out he also knows a lot about homes of the real estate kind.

Rodriguez has become a real estate investor.

He is speaking Tuesday before real estate professionals in Orlando ahead of the Florida Realtors’ convention and trade expo.

Rodriguez’s private investment firm owns apartment buildings in the Mid-Atlantic region, Florida and Texas.

The firm owns and manages 13,000 apartment units in 10 states. He also owns a Florida-based construction management firm.

Rodriguez hit 696 home runs in a 22-year big league career, including 351 during 12 seasons with the New York Yankees.

He had 14 All-Star appearances and three American League MVP awards.

