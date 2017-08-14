2 classic Disney rides close for good

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — The Great Movie Ride and Ellen’s Energy Adventure, two classic Walt Disney World rides, closed for good on Sunday.
The first to close was Ellen’s Energy Adventure at Epcot. The ride will be replaced by a Guardians of the Galaxy attraction. Wait times for the ride weren’t too lengthy on Sunday.
The wait to ride the Great Movie Ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios was much longer, with many people waiting almost two hours to ride it one more time.
The Great Movie Ride will be replaced by the first Mickey and Minnie ride.
Disney announced last month that the rides would be replaced by the new attractions. Since then, commemorative souvenirs such as T-shirts and mugs have been available for sale in the parks.
Disney officials said they sometimes offer unique items to “commemorate special moments in our parks.”
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Deputies: Pasco high school senior threatened to kill former teacher
- Doctors call Florida airport worker hit by lightning a ‘miracle’
- Wrestling legend Ric Flair in hospital, rep asks for prayers
- WATCH: Hillsborough deputies want your help identifying jewelry store thief
- Who vandalized Confederate memorial in Seffner?
- 2 new schools open in Pasco today, school boundaries rezoned
- First day of school for Sarasota Co. superintendent
- Bail denied for suspect in Virginia rally death
- SUV carrying gas grill explodes in Orlando when passenger lights cigarette
- Family’s dog shot, killed by HCSO deputy
- Willie Nelson cuts show short, cites Utah’s high altitude
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.