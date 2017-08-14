2 classic Disney rides close for good

WESH Published:
Disney's Hollywood Studios, Wikimedia Commons photo credit Dave Hill and Margie Kleerup, aka Flickr user "The Consortium" Centennial, Colorado

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — The Great Movie Ride and Ellen’s Energy Adventure, two classic Walt Disney World rides, closed for good on Sunday.

The first to close was Ellen’s Energy Adventure at Epcot. The ride will be replaced by a Guardians of the Galaxy attraction. Wait times for the ride weren’t too lengthy on Sunday.

The wait to ride the Great Movie Ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios was much longer, with many people waiting almost two hours to ride it one more time.

The Great Movie Ride will be replaced by the first Mickey and Minnie ride.

Disney announced last month that the rides would be replaced by the new attractions. Since then, commemorative souvenirs such as T-shirts and mugs have been available for sale in the parks.

Disney officials said they sometimes offer unique items to “commemorate special moments in our parks.”

