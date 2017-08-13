Violence in Virginia: How Tampa Bay area, state officials are reacting

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Several leaders throughout Florida, including many in the Tampa Bay area, have spoken out on Twitter to denounce the violence that broke out during a white nationalist rally in Virginia on Saturday.
The day left three people dead, dozens more injured and officials all over the country condemning what happened, including many state and local officials.
Governor Rick Scott
Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn
St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman
House Speaker Richard Corcoran
Senator Marco Rubio
Senator Bill Nelson
Rep. Kathy Castor
Rep. Vern Buchanan
Rep. Stephanie Murphy
Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen
Rep. Val Demings
Rep. Lois Frankel
Rep. Ted Deutch
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz
Rep. Frederica Wilson
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Tampa rally planned to remember those killed in Charlottesville
- Man dies after getting punched by Uber driver in St. Pete
- Up to 160 Applebee’s, IHOP restaurants to close
- Who is Amber Perera, woman accused of causing fatal crash on Selmon Expressway?
- Fake Polk Co. sheriff’s letter to employer riddled with bad grammar, misspellings
- Largo family questions safety of treasure hunt, seeks answers
- 5-year-old St. Pete boy critical after being abused for months, police say