Violence in Virginia: How Tampa Bay area, state officials are reacting

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Several leaders throughout Florida, including many in the Tampa Bay area, have spoken out on Twitter to denounce the violence that broke out during a white nationalist rally in Virginia on Saturday.

The day left three people dead, dozens more injured and officials all over the country condemning what happened, including many state and local officials.

Governor Rick Scott

We must stand united as Americans in condemnation of the hate on display in Charlottesville.(1/2) — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 12, 2017

We are praying for an end to the violence and more peace & unity. (2/2) https://t.co/gVLSwCR1ZJ — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 12, 2017

We must be very clear – FL stands against all forms of racism & bigotry. The hatred displayed in VA is dispicable & has no place in America. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 13, 2017

Praying for officers in Charlottesville. Disgusted by white supremacists/evil/bigotry in VA https://t.co/lSjcEcHtz3 — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 13, 2017

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn

Make no mistake, what you saw in Charlottesville was the face of hate. The only difference was that 40 years ago the bigots wore bedsheets — Bob Buckhorn (@BobBuckhorn) August 12, 2017

America's Mayors stand with Charlottesville Mayor @MikeSigner. No room for hate, bigotry and racism in our cities. — Bob Buckhorn (@BobBuckhorn) August 12, 2017

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman

Disgusted by events in #Charlottesville. America's worst face. — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) August 12, 2017

House Speaker Richard Corcoran

We must fight against evil whatever form it takes: Nazism/racism/white supremacy! Praying for the victims and families. #Charlottesville — Richard Corcoran (@richardcorcoran) August 12, 2017

Senator Marco Rubio

Can't ignore them,but also don't give them relevance they crave.Only way they win is if they can turn the rest of us against each other 2/2 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 12, 2017

Very important for the nation to hear @potus describe events in #Charlottesville for what they are, a terror attack by #whitesupremacists — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 12, 2017

Senator Bill Nelson

I condemn the hatred and lack of respect for others. It turned into fatal violence which must not be tolerated. — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) August 12, 2017

Rep. Kathy Castor

Urge @realDonaldTrump to set better example everyday, don't bully, don't brag … condemn hate-filled racism at every turn & don't stoke it https://t.co/5zVzwohX8M — US Rep Kathy Castor (@USRepKCastor) August 12, 2017

Rep. Vern Buchanan

There is no place in society for such disgusting bigotry. Must be wholeheartedly condemned. #Charlottesville — Rep. Vern Buchanan (@VernBuchanan) August 12, 2017

Rep. Stephanie Murphy

There's no place for such hate & violence in our society. Our country needs unity now. The events at #Charlottesville are shameful. — Rep Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) August 12, 2017

Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen

White supremacists, Neo-Nazis and anti-Semites are the antithesis of our American values. There are no other "sides" to hatred and bigotry. — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) August 12, 2017

Rep. Val Demings

Rep. Lois Frankel

I emphatically condemn the violence, terror, and hatred that we have seen in Charlottesville caused by white supremacists. (1/2) — Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) August 12, 2017

My prayers go out to those injured and I expect that those responsible will be brought to justice. (2/2) — Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) August 12, 2017

Rep. Ted Deutch

The vile racism & bigotry & hatred on display in #Charlotesville does not represent who we are. Coming together to condemn it does. #unity — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) August 12, 2017

This is an act of terror at a march for hatred organized by racist and anti-Semitic white nationalists. We must speak with clarity. https://t.co/NKQSMO2tlm — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) August 12, 2017

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz

This horrific display of hatred & white supremacy has no place in America. We must stand for diversity, inclusion & unity #Charlottesville — D. Wasserman Schultz (@RepDWStweets) August 12, 2017

Blaming 'many sides' for deadly violence in #Charlottesvile is repugnant. @realDonaldTrump must name, denounce this white supremacist terror — D. Wasserman Schultz (@RepDWStweets) August 12, 2017

Rep. Frederica Wilson

My heart breaks to see the hatred, violence & white supremacy that took place in #Charlottesville today. America must be better than this. — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) August 13, 2017

