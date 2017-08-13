US military says 2 American soldiers killed in Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) – The U.S. military says two American soldiers have been killed while conducting combat operations in northern Iraq, but not as a result of “enemy contact.”

Central Command said in a statement that five other soldiers were wounded in Sunday’s incident, without providing further details. It did not identify the soldiers.

Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, the commander of U.S. forces battling the Islamic State group in Iraq, said the coalition “sends our deepest condolences to these heroes’ families, friends and teammates.”

Thousands of U.S. troops are taking part in the war against IS in Iraq. They are mainly providing logistical and other support to Iraqi troops, but many operate close to the front lines.

