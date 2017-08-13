Tampa rally planned to remember those killed in Charlottesville

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A rally will be held Sunday night in Tampa to remember those who were hurt and killed on Saturday in Charlottesville at a white nationalist rally.

The Tampa Democratic Socialists of America are hosting the “Tampa Vigil Against Hate for Charlottesville.”

It will be held at 7 p.m. at the Hillsborough County Clerk’s Office in downtown Tampa.

The group says on Facebook: “This vigil is being called by numerous Tampa-area organizations to honor those killed and injured and to stand up against the rising tide of fascism and white supremacy in our country.”

