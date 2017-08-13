Tampa rally planned to remember those killed in Charlottesville

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A rally will be held Sunday night in Tampa to remember those who were hurt and killed on Saturday in Charlottesville at a white nationalist rally.

The Tampa Democratic Socialists of America are hosting the “Tampa Vigil Against Hate for Charlottesville.”

It will be held at 7 p.m. at the Hillsborough County Clerk’s Office in downtown Tampa.

The group says on Facebook: “This vigil is being called by numerous Tampa-area organizations to honor those killed and injured and to stand up against the rising tide of fascism and white supremacy in our country.”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s