Tampa rally planned to remember those killed in Charlottesville

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A rally will be held Sunday night in Tampa to remember those who were hurt and killed on Saturday in Charlottesville at a white nationalist rally.
The Tampa Democratic Socialists of America are hosting the “Tampa Vigil Against Hate for Charlottesville.”
It will be held at 7 p.m. at the Hillsborough County Clerk’s Office in downtown Tampa.
The group says on Facebook: “This vigil is being called by numerous Tampa-area organizations to honor those killed and injured and to stand up against the rising tide of fascism and white supremacy in our country.”
