Tampa Bay area sheriffs weigh in on opioid crisis

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — The opioid crisis has become a national epidemic, and is hitting home in at least two counties in the Tampa Bay area.

Manatee County had the highest rate of fentanyl-related deaths in 2015.

Sarasota County is also in crisis mode.

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells and Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight both joined News Channel 8 on Sunday morning to talk more about what can be done and who can help. You can watch the whole interview above.

