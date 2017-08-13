Tampa Bay area sheriffs weigh in on opioid crisis

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — The opioid crisis has become a national epidemic, and is hitting home in at least two counties in the Tampa Bay area.
Manatee County had the highest rate of fentanyl-related deaths in 2015.
Sarasota County is also in crisis mode.
Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells and Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight both joined News Channel 8 on Sunday morning to talk more about what can be done and who can help. You can watch the whole interview above.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Tampa rally planned to remember those killed in Charlottesville
- Man dies after getting punched by Uber driver in St. Pete
- Up to 160 Applebee’s, IHOP restaurants to close
- Who is Amber Perera, woman accused of causing fatal crash on Selmon Expressway?
- Fake Polk Co. sheriff’s letter to employer riddled with bad grammar, misspellings
- Largo family questions safety of treasure hunt, seeks answers
- 5-year-old St. Pete boy critical after being abused for months, police say