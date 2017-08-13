SUV carrying gas grill explodes when passenger lights cigarette

WESH Published:
WESH

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —A man and his wife were burned when a gas grill in their car exploded Sunday afternoon.

Orlando Police say the husband and wife were driving, with a propane grill burning and its gas supply on.

As the couple approached the entrance to the Central Florida Fairgrounds at West Colonial Drive and Pete Parrish Blvd., the wife, who was the passenger, lit a cigarette, triggering an explosion and fire.

The westbound Kia Sorrento then crashed into a pole. Both people in the vehicle suffered burns, and were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, with injuries described as not life-threatening.

OPD said the vehicle had extensive damage. Names of the injured couple and other details were not released.

