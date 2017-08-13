Screaming Dunkin Donuts employee scares off gunman​ in Orange County

APOPKA, Fla. (WESH) —Apopka Police have jailed the suspect in an attempted robbery and shooting at a Dunkin’ Donuts Saturday.

The incident was reported around 5 a.m., at 212 East Main Street. A woman coming to work told police that a hooded man with a gun approached her and ordered her not to say anything. She screamed and the suspect fired three shots at her, police said.

The bullets barely missed the Dunkin’ Donuts employee, who told officers, she “…feared for her life and thought she was going to die.” Officers found bullet holes in the drive-through and a wall of the donut shop, and recovered shell casings in the parking lot.

Apopka Police, with help from the Orange County Sheriff, established a perimeter, with numerous officers, a K9, and helicopter working the area. Shortly after police disbanded the perimeter, an officer found the suspect, Robby Whittaker, 18, on the West Orange Trail, about three blocks from Dunkin Donuts.

A search of his backpack found a hoodie and handgun, police said.

Whittaker faces various charges, including Attempted Murder, Robbery with a Weapon, Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

The attempted murder charge has Whittaker held without bond. He is expected to appear before a judge Sunday morning.

