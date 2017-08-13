Headlines: Tampa Bay reacts to Virginia violence; Teen hit, killed while riding tricycle; Last weekend at MOSI

TODAY’S WEATHER
Our rain chances will start moving inland this afternoon. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Violence in Virginia: How Tampa Bay area, state officials are reacting
- Law enforcement in Tampa Bay on alert following violence in Virginia
- Tampa rally planned to remember those killed in Charlottesville
- 13-year-old dead after being hit by car while riding big wheel tricycle in Ruskin
- US military says 2 American soldiers killed in Iraq
- Trump signs bill to fund veterans medical care program
- Tampa Bay area sheriffs weigh in on opioid crisis
- American tourist gives Nazi salute in Germany, is beaten up
DON’T MISS IT