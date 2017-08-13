Family’s dog shot, killed by HCSO deputy

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A family pet was shot and killed by a Hillsborough County deputy Sunday, News Channel 8 has confirmed.

An Apollo Beach woman told us two unknown deputies responded to an abandoned home in her neighborhood while she was in her backyard with her dogs and her children.

The woman said her Australian shepherd started barking at the deputies through a fence. When the dog, who was only 30 pounds, jumped the fence, she says one of the deputies shot the dog several times as it was in mid-air.

When the woman brought her dying dog back into her home, she said one of the deputies asked her something along the lines of “What are you gonna do with him, take him to the vet now?”

The dog died at the scene, according to the woman.

The sheriff’s office confirmed a dog was shot by one of their deputies, but they have not verified the woman’s claims and did not explain the circumstances that led to the dog’s death.  They said they’re investigating the incident, but would not share more details.

