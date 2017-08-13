Diver medevaced from boat west of Egmont Key

By Published:
U.S. Coast Guard photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 43-year-old diver was medevaced from a boat 20 miles west of Egmont Key, Sunday, Coast Guard officials said.

The boat’s crew radioed a distress call to the Coast Guard sector in St. Petersburg and told watchstanders they were in need of medical assistance after a 43-year-old diver came out of the water and started experiencing dizziness.

Watchstanders notified a flight surgeon who recommended the man be medevaced.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew from Station Cortez responded to the scene and transported the man to Fort De Soto Park Bay Pier. He was later transferred to EMS in stable condition.

No further details were released.

