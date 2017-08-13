Deputies search for armed intruders who shot at Bradenton home

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down three home invasion suspects.

Deputies responded to a 911 call in reference to shots fired at a residence at 46th Avenue West in Bradenton.

When they got to the residence, they learned three armed men had tried to break into the home. When they couldn’t get inside, deputies said they allegedly broke a window and fired one shot inside the home. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The suspects were described as Hispanic males wearing hockey-style masks, black shirts and black pants.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the sheriff’s office.

