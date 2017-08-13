Deputies search for armed intruders who shot at Bradenton home

By Published:
SNN

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down three home invasion suspects.

Deputies responded to a 911 call in reference to shots fired at a residence at 46th Avenue West in Bradenton.

When they got to the residence, they learned three armed men had tried to break into the home. When they couldn’t get inside, deputies said they allegedly broke a window and fired one shot inside the home. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The suspects were described as Hispanic males wearing hockey-style masks, black shirts and black pants.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the sheriff’s office.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s