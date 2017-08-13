Cops: New Port Richey teen killed after walking in front of car was wearing dark clothing at night

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A New Port Richey teen was killed after he walked in front of a vehicle on US 19, police said Sunday.

It happened near the McDonalds south of Gulf Dr.

Police said Dustin Chyben, 18, was crossing the highway from east to west and stepped in front of a vehicle that was traveling southbound. Chyben was not using a designated crosswalk at the time of the incident, and he was dressed in all black, according to police.

Dustin was trauma alerted to Bayonet Point Hospital where he died from his injuries Sunday morning at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Investigators say the driver was not speeding, and drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the collision.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No further details are available at this time.

