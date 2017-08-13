13-year-old dead after being hit by car while riding big wheel tricycle in Ruskin

By Published:

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) — A 13-year-old Ruskin boy died Saturday after being hit by a car while he was riding a big wheel tricycle, according to Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies.

The teenager, who deputies have identified as Messiah Hector, was riding the black and green tricycle on 21st Street South East near 3rd Avenue South East around 8:40 p.m. when he was hit by a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am.

The sheriff’s office says the man driving the car, who has been identified as 39-year-old Keith Silva, could not see the teenager on the road due to the lack of lighting in the area where the crash happened.

According to deputies, Hector was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

