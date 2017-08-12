Woman accused of starting fatal chain reaction crash on Selmon Expressway due in court

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Amber Perera will have her bond hearing Saturday morning. She is facing a number of charges, including DUI Manslaughter.

Tampa police say Perera caused the crash on the Selmon Expressway that killed three people and hurt two others. Perera left the scene, taking off at a high rate of speed, police said. Law enforcement caught up with her shortly after the crash when her car broke down.

According to detectives with the Tampa Police Department, Perera was on the prescription drugs Lexapro and Ativan, a drug used to treat seizures.

Perera’s grandmother says she thinks a seizure led to the crash.

Attorney Mark Stopa tells News Channel 8 that Perera worked in his office as an administrative assistant, but was recently let go.

Jail and court records show Perera was arrested for Grand Theft in 2010. That was the only crime on record.

Perera is now facing three counts of DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash with death, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and tampering with physical evidence.

