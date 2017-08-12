White nationalist: Police to blame for violence in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – A white nationalist blames police for the violence that erupted before and after a rally where he was scheduled to speak before it turned deadly.
Richard Spencer told The Associated Press on Saturday that he doesn’t take responsibility for the violence and accused state and local police of endangering lives in how they handled the rally.
Spencer said that he “did not attempt to engage in any kind of violence. So the idea that I could be held responsible is absurd. It’s like blaming the fire department for a fire.”
He said that he was pepper-sprayed twice during the day.
Spencer said he recommended that people should disperse after the state of emergency was declared.
Spencer also said he found President Donald Trump’s comments on the Charlottesville violence to be “rather vague and kind of lame.”
