Verizon adresses ‘service interruption’ in Tampa Bay area communities

By Published: Updated:
File photo

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Verizon Wireless says it has resolved a service interruption that affected communities in Sarasota and Bradenton, and is still working to resolve issues in the Port Charlotte and Venice areas.

News Channel 8 viewers started reaching out Saturday morning to report issues they’ve been having with Verizon Wireless service.

Several viewers reported experiencing the outage for up to 15 hours.

We reached out to Verizon for answers, and they released this statement to us:

The service interruption affecting the Sarasota and Bradenton areas was resolved at approximately 10:30pm [Friday] night. Our engineers are working tirelessly with our vendor partner to resolve the issue still impacting the Port Charlotte and Venice areas as quickly as possible.”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s