Verizon adresses ‘service interruption’ in Tampa Bay area communities

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Verizon Wireless says it has resolved a service interruption that affected communities in Sarasota and Bradenton, and is still working to resolve issues in the Port Charlotte and Venice areas.

News Channel 8 viewers started reaching out Saturday morning to report issues they’ve been having with Verizon Wireless service.

Several viewers reported experiencing the outage for up to 15 hours.

We reached out to Verizon for answers, and they released this statement to us:

The service interruption affecting the Sarasota and Bradenton areas was resolved at approximately 10:30pm [Friday] night. Our engineers are working tirelessly with our vendor partner to resolve the issue still impacting the Port Charlotte and Venice areas as quickly as possible.”

