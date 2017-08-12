Unexpected delivery turns heartbreak into joy for grieving mother

WEAU/NBC News

(WFLA) – A Wisconsin mother was planning a memorial for the anniversary of her young daughter’s death when she was rushed to the hospital and the unthinkable happened.

Aleece Geist told local affiliate WEAU her daughter Zentaviah, who was born on August 4, 2013, passed away nearly five months later.

Since her daughter’s passing, Aleece’s friends and family gather each year at a nearby park to celebrate her daughter’s short life on her birthday.

When time came for Zentaviah’s memorial this year, Geist started experiencing both physical and emotional pain.

She checked into the Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie, and nearly two hours later, she was left holding a 6 pound 7 ounce miracle, who arrived just 15 minutes before her big sister’s memorial was supposed to begin.

“For Mira to come that day, on her own, I don’t have words,” said Geist.

The baby’s name is short for miracle, Geist said.

For Geist, August 4 will no longer be just a day of grief, but a day of both joy and sadness.

“It’s just amazing that she has a sister to share that celebration with,” added Geist.

Geist told WEAU she didn’t know she was pregnant because the baby was calm and she never felt a kick.

