Thousands of rubber ducks set to race down Hillsborough River

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa’s Hillsborough River will be filled with thousands of little yellow rubber ducks on Saturday morning.

The 2017 Incredible Duck Race, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Tampa, kicks off at 10 a.m. at Curtis Hixon Park.

More than 7,400 ducks were adopted for this year’s race for $5 per duck. All of the proceeds benefit the Kiwanis Club, which helps children in local communities.

Starting around 11:30 a.m., all of the adopted rubber ducks will race down the Hillsborough River.

Whoever adopted the first three ducks to cross the finish line will win prizes. The adopters of the last place duck also win a prize.

You can learn more about the Incredible Duck Race on the event’s website.

