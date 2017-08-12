Silver Alert issued for 90-year-old Citrus County man

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Silver Alert was issued for a 90-year-old Citrus County man.

Law enforcement officials said Joe Scott disappeared from the 4000 block of East Towhee Lane in Hernando.

Scott is described as a white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5’06” tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

He may be traveling in a beige 2004 Chevrolet Silveraldo with the Florida tag N706VI.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

